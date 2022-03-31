RS Offers Red Lion's New N-Tron Series NT5000 Gigabit Managed Layer 2 Industrial Ethernet Switches

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2023

Engineered for ease of use, security, and durability and available in a variety of configurations for broad application suitability, the new NT5000 switches keep industrial networks connected and protected.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, is proud to offer Red Lion's new N-Tron Series NT5000 gigabit managed Layer 2 Industrial Ethernet switches, which help maximize operating performance and uptime in harsh industrial applications.

Red Lion's new N-Tron Series NT5000 gigabit managed Ethernet switches are engineered for ease of use, security, and durability and ideally suited for use in the factory automation, robotics, food and beverage, oil and gas, alternative energy, water and wastewater, marine, and rail industries. A configuration wizard and graphical dashboard make installation and setup a breeze; security features help administrators protect networks from unauthorized access; and a rugged design ensures years of reliable operation in harsh industrial environments. NT5000 switches are also available in a variety of configurations for broad application suitability. Options include 6, 8, 10, 16, or 18 ports, all copper or copper and fiber optic connectivity (10/100/1000, 100/1000Base-T, Gigabit Fiber, and SFP), and an array of compliance certifications.

"Clear, comprehensive, and fast network management is essential for organizations to achieve maximum uptime," said Diane Davis, Director of Product Management, Networking, at Red Lion. "So, we're very pleased to offer our new N-Tron Series NT5000 gigabit managed Layer 2 Industrial Ethernet switches through RS. NT5000 switches are rugged, quick, and easy to set up and deploy, and secure. They keep industrial networks connected and protected and allow users to leverage their data like never before, which can really transform an operation over time."

Ease of Use
N-Tron Series NT5000 switches feature a quick start wizard that walks administrators through switch configuration for fast deployment and have a fast-boot feature that passes traffic in less than 20 seconds. They also support text-based configuration files, which makes it easy for installers to copy the configuration of one device and load it onto other NT5000 switches on the network, and port mirroring, which allows users to duplicate the packets from one switch port on another switch port to troubleshoot issues and benchmark network performance.

Their graphical dashboard offers a logical view of the switch, including active ports, errors, temperature, contact relay status, and color-coded gauges for port traffic. This makes it quick and easy for users to identify and address possible network disruptions in real-time and helps maximize uptime. It also enables port and tag configuration, which makes it easy to achieve complex VLAN configurations, and preconfigured N-Ring ports, which makes it each to achieve N-Ring Auto-Member configurations.

Security
Red Lion's NT5000 switches are loaded with security features to help administrators protect networks from unauthorized access. Features include password encryption, MAC port security (HTTPS, SSH, SSL, and SNMPv3), configurable password lengths, an ability to define multilevel user privileges and disable unused protocols, and an event log or syslog that can automatically disable user or port credentials after a defined number of failed attempts. They also support 802.1X with RADIUS remote server authentication, which allows a centralized RADIUS server on the network to grant and remove port and user authorization.

Durability
Designed to provide years of reliable operation in harsh industrial applications, Red Lion's N-Tron Series NT5000 switches have compact metal enclosures with a wide operating temperature range extending from -40°C to 85°C, redundant power inputs from 10–49VDC, a configurable alarm contact, configurable bi-color fault status LEDs, LED port status indicators, reverse polarity protection, and ESD and surge protection. They also reliably withstand up to 15g vibration from 5–200Hz and up to 200g of shock for 10ms.

For more information about Red Lion's new N-Tron Series NT5000 gigabit managed Layer 2 Industrial Ethernet switches and how they can help maximize the performance and uptime of your industrial applications, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS in the Americas
In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About RS Group
RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended 31 March 2022, reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visithttps://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

