Northern Trust has appointed Patrick Cowan Chief Banking Officer for the West Region, where he will lead the strategic direction and execution of the banking business to accelerate growth in the region.

Patrick Cowan, Northern Trust Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Cowan was the Chief Banking Officer for Ascent Private Capital Management and US Bank, where he initiated new campaigns to transform the credit and expand client solutions. Prior to that, Patrick was a partner at Northern Trust on the corporate banking team in Chicago and spent more than 15 years in commercial banking.

“Patrick’s leadership, exceptional client service and track record for creating solutions will be valuable for our team as we continue to drive growth in the region,” said Michele Havens, President of West Region for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “I am so pleased to welcome him back to Northern Trust in his new role.”

Cowan earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Florida and an MBA with a concentration in finance and entrepreneurship from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He was named as a Colorado Governors Fellow in 2019 and is a former board member for the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce. Cowan is currently the Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Colorado, where he helped create their Young Professionals Board.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $368.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

