Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, and bills, today announced the winners of the ExpensiCon awards, hosted nearby the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy. The event celebrated Expensify's best partners over the past year across the accounting and fintech industries, and highlighted each one for contributing to a successful mutual relationship.

This year’s ExpensiCon award winners include:

Integration Partner of the Year: Sage

Sage Expensify Card Partner of the Year: airCFO

airCFO Expensify Champions: Jing Cheng and Jinyoung Lee, BDO

Jing Cheng and Jinyoung Lee, BDO Emerging Partner of the Year: Acuity

Acuity Customer of the Year: Datadog

Datadog US ExpensifyApproved! Partner of the Year: Escalon Services

Escalon Services International ExpensifyApproved! Partner of the Year: Pitcher Partners

Pitcher Partners Expensify Steering Committee

The award recipients celebrated fruitful partnerships with Expensify at a special dinner amongst the olive groves at the oceanside fortress, Pettolecchia La Fortezza.

“The ExpensiCon awards ceremony is an opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of partners and vendors who have played a significant role in Expensify's success,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify.

If you’re interested in attending the next ExpensiCon, start by joining our ExpensifyApproved! Partner Program at %3Ci%3Euse.expensify.com%2Faccountants%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

