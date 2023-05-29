GREENWICH, Conn., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds introduced the 2023 inductees to the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame at its thirty-eighth annual client conference which was held on Friday, May 19 at the Pierre Hotel in New York. The inductees to the Hall of Fame are Max H. Mitchell of Crane Company, Colin V. Reed of Ryman Hospitality Properties and Lars Dahlgren of Swedish Match.



In 1990, Gabelli Funds established the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame to honor corporate executives for their outstanding contributions in enhancing shareholder value. With this year’s inductees, there are 122 inductees in our management hall of fame. The selection process starts with the firm’s research on the company. Each inductee has passed rigorous criteria, including:

creating shareholder wealth

earning a superior rate of return over the long term

practicing the virtues of capital accumulation

enhancing our clients’ investment success

This Hall of Fame follows the philosophical underpinnings of Gabelli Funds’ fundamental research, as presented in Security Analysis (1934) by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd. It is the investment bible, the key to unlocking values in the stock market. In Security Analysis, Graham and Dodd presented principles and techniques to measure asset value and cash flows in a methodology to evaluate individual companies. They created the profession of security analysis using an investment process that is known today as value investing.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment.

