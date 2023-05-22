SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Kicks Off Nationwide Recruitment Week for 10,000 Positions Coast to Coast Across All Parks

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2023

  • Recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers in 2022
  • Parks offer flexible schedules, exciting perks, and opportunities for career growth
  • Hiring for every park located in San Diego and Chula Vista CA, San Antonio TX, Tampa and Orlando FL, Langhorne PA and Williamsburg VA

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, a leading theme park and entertainment company and recognized in 2022 by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers, is hosting a national hiring event from June 5 -9 to fill over 10,000 positions across its parks nationwide. This includes all six brands with parks located in California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

SeaWorld_Parks_Entertainment_Logo.jpg

The company is hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions in areas such as Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Retail, Guest Services, Park Quality, Ride Technician, Entertainment and more.

SeaWorld is committed to creating a positive and rewarding work environment. In addition to a flexible work schedule and fun environment, the company offers a range of exciting perks to its Ambassadors, including free park admission, complimentary and discounted tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts, employee referral bonuses, and exclusive ambassador events and attraction previews.

"We are gearing up for another exciting Summer season and are eager to add more people to our team coast to coast who bring passion for our mission and commitment to providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world," said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Whether starting your career with us, or taking the next step in your professional journey, we have plenty of opportunities for future Ambassadors to have fun and enjoy fun benefits and park perks."

Interested candidates should apply online at JoinSeaWorld.com.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 40,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 13 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests. 

Media Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL07282&sd=2023-05-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaworld-parks--entertainment-kicks-off-nationwide-recruitment-week-for-10-000-positions-coast-to-coast-across-all-parks-301830968.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL07282&Transmission_Id=202305221200PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL07282&DateId=20230522
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.