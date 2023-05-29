NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Qualtrics International Inc. ("Qualtrics" or the "Company") ( XM) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Silver Lake Management Company VI, L.L.C. (Silver Lake) and the Canada Pension Investment Board (CPIB). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $18.15 per share in cash.



The investigation concerns whether the Qualtrics Board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and obtained the best price possible for Qualtrics shares of common stock.

