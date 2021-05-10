PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon") (NASDAQ: MARA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Marathon, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marathon-class-action-submission-form?prid=39647&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Marathon includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company's revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the class period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 30, 2023

Aggrieved Marathon investors only have until May 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-marathon-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-30-2023-301830065.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong