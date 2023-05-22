PR Newswire

BELTON, Mo., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon showcase a new retail, moving and self-storage center in Belton thanks to the recent 5.81-acre land acquisition at Interstate 49 and State Highway Y.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Belton is scheduled to be built by summer 2025. The three-story facility will include more than 600 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points.

Customers will have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more. This will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated store in Belton.

"Belton is an attractive destination for families wanting easy access to Kansas City, but wanting to live in a more suburban environment," said Aaron Krueger, U-Haul Company of Southern Kansas president.

"This community offers residents a growing business sector and bustling neighborhoods. U-Haul looks forward to being part of the success and longevity of this community going forward."

Plans also call for the creation of a separate warehouse for portable storage containers. U-Haul acquired the property on April 27.

"Because of its proximity to I-49, this location is going to be very convenient for do-it-yourself movers planning a long-distance move, or just relocating within Cass County," Krueger added.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Krueger intends to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Belton community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Belton continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

