Consultancy Reaches Centennial Anniversary – Milestone Unique to Any Other Communications Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications consultancy Ketchum is celebrating its clients, teams and work by announcing that today is the firm's 100-year anniversary – a milestone that no other communications agency and most organizations cannot claim. The consultancy has launched an interactive timeline to share a glimpse into Ketchum's storied journey – one that has and continues to help define the communications industry.

As a part of the centennial anniversary, Ketchum is also launching 100 Acts – a global, purpose-driven employee participation movement that will encourage 100 acts of giving back from team members across the globe. The movement launched in an effort to activate employees on a local level to support their communities and take action in a way that is personally meaningful to them. Employees from around the world will capture their acts of giving back, which can range from an individual supporting a local cause that they're passionate about or a marketplace organizing a community volunteer initiative.

"Today, we celebrate with gratitude the thousands of colleagues and clients whose many gifts built this exceptional agency, and will continue to evolve into the next century," said Mike Doyle, president and global CEO at Ketchum. "This is our time to move forward with intention, reminded today – as we are every day – that the special relationships we share among our colleagues and clients shape our culture and propel us to work harder every day to create work that matters."

Earlier this year, on the precipice of its 100-year anniversary, the consultancy also unveiled an innovative brand refresh – a major milestone in its commitment to the reinvention of progress. The brand refresh embodies a modern, fresh, forward-thinking energy. It serves as a reflection of Ketchum's revamped motto, Progress at Work, and sets up the consultancy for the next century of progress.

"It's a special brand that's able to stay relevant for 100 years – and to still be at the forefront of the industry is even more remarkable," said Chris Foster, CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group. "When I look at Ketchum's creative power and its social and digital chops, it's clear to me that Ketchum's best years still lie ahead."

The consultancy's centennial anniversary comes at a moment of incredible success including two consecutive years of growth and the launch of industry-first offerings. This year, the firm has rolled out some industry-defining product and service offerings empowered by its best-in-class data and analytics solutions – solidifying its roots in innovation. Other groundbreaking launches include its Trauma-Informed Consultancy, which empowers brands and communicators to take a deliberate and empathy-first approach to trauma and respond to seismic societal shifts in a thoughtful way. Prior to that, Ketchum's Health Equity practice was very well received and has expanded to sectors beyond healthcare.

To learn more about Ketchum and its 100th anniversary, visit https://www.ketchum.com/ketchum-turns-100.

About Ketchum

Established in 1923, Ketchum's century of continuous evolution is a testament to our progress. Our storied journey is fueled by our guiding principles of empathy and intelligence. Progress allows us to create a thriving environment where we embrace innovation and deliver excellence with our people and partners, producing work that matters. Driven by data, we develop culture-first work at the intersection of industry and capability. With 136 Cannes Lions, our global consultancy is one of the most creatively awarded firms in our industry. We are Ketchum: Progress at Work. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

