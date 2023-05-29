Vecima and Witke to Deploy Remote MACPHY Solution for Telenet Systems Austria

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Austria’s Telenet Systems has selected its Entra® SC-1D Remote MACPHY Node to be deployed through Witke, Vecima Networks’ reseller in Austria. The SC-1D provides a simple, cost-effective, and power-saving solution to help Telenet Systems deliver a faster broadband experience for subscribers.

Designed with a compact form factor that is optimized for European deployments, the SC-1D delivers performance gains alongside substantial savings on capital and operating expenses. Through a hot-swappable, modular design, two or four RF ports are available, along with support for all downstream and upstream radio frequency split configurations. The SC-1D is designed to enable greater serviceability, scalability, and lower operating costs.

“We’re excited to equip Telenet Systems with Vecima Networks’ turnkey Remote MACPHY solution that enables Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) deployments,” said John Ruwe, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Vecima. “The solution includes nodes, the Entra Access Controller, and video services. Vecima is ready to bring this solution to customers all over Austria.”

The Entra Distributed Access Platform is Vecima Networks’ sustainable and economically friendly realization of the next generation of Cable Access products. As proprietary, optical transport networks become obsolete, Entra is optimized to facilitate the delivery of existing video and data services over Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) and open, ubiquitous, all-digital Ethernet connections.

The Vecima DAA portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the global market share leader in Remote MACPHY and Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With broad support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com%2Fnetwork-access.

About Witke
What began in 1984 as a small business in a family home grew to become one of the most successful companies in Austria’s cable communication products and services market. Even with all its success, Witke remains family run, now in its second generation, with many of its roughly 90 employees having been with the company for decades. Witke’s services include electrical engineering, fiber optics, cable TV and broadcasting technology, communications, manufacturing, and construction. Where others cannot find a solution, we’re always happy to help. Visit witke.com to learn more about our services and how we can help your business succeed.

About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230522005560r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005560/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.