SMIRNOFF ICE LEVELS UP THE CLASSICS, KICKS OFF RELAUNCH TOUR WITH EPIC PERFORMANCES FROM T-PAIN AND SHAGGY

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023

On the heels of a fresh new redesign and national campaign, the nostalgic-driven summer-long celebration confirms the OG malt beverage's iconic status only gets stronger with time

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here to confirm no one does a remix better, last week, Smirnoff ICE kicked off its highly anticipated Relaunch Tour with host Nicky Hilton and star studded performances from music's most celebrated OGs – Shaggy and T-Pain– and the hottest innovators – DaniLeigh andDJ Moma. After recently debuting a drippy new look and national TV spots jam packed with ADV-ICE and star-studded talent, Smirnoff ICE continues to build momentum and infuse its "new swag" and "flavor" into everything it does this summer.

Serving up modern nostalgia at one of New York City's most iconic music venues, Smirnoff ICE confirmed true classics never fade, they only get better with time. In an old meets new takeover, guests were treated to a wistful trip down memory lane complete with their favorite drinks alongside a series of throwback experiences, swag and fun. The flavor-forward pairings of OG legends Shaggy and T-Pain with some of the hottest artists in the scene today, DaniLeigh and DJ Moma, proved the best parties are when everyone comes together to celebrate. And, it's only the beginning as Smirnoff ICE continues to partner with some of the hottest artists all summer long.

"What can I say, flavor knows flavor," said award-winning artist T-Pain, who recently released his acclaimed covers album, On Top of The Covers, and will be hitting the road this summer beginning with his own Wiscansin Fest on June 10. "Smirnoff ICE and I have that in common and that's what this Relaunch Tour is serving all summer long."

"I'm all about the classics," said Shaggy. "And when it comes to kicking off the first stop of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour, I can most certainly say, it WAS me!"

Made famous for pioneering the flavored malt beverage game, Smirnoff ICE is taking its same sip, new swag vibes to cities across the country serving up delicious flavor, good times and the soundtrack of the summer as part of its Relaunch Tour. What's more, the iconic brand is bringing the same great taste people know and love complete with an immersive "new school" meets "old school" vibe to a city near you this summer.

SMIRNOFF ICE RELAUNCH TOUR

  • June 15Dallas, Texas
  • June 22Long Beach, Calif.
  • July 13Charlotte, N.C.
  • July 27Indianapolis, Ind.
  • August 10 – Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
  • August 24Atlanta, Ga.

"Smirnoff ICE is a brand that's all about bringing people together for the best times," said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE Brand Director. "Now, 23 years later, we're continuing to connect people with new partnerships, a fresh new look and experiences they remember."

Speaking of flipping pop culture, Smirnoff ICE is teaming up with cult LA-based streetwear brand MARKETand throwing it back with a limited release Y2K-inspired collection. With monthly drops from June through the end of the year, stay tuned for how to get your hands on the summer's most flavor-forward merch.

And of course, consumers (21+) can enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Smirnoff ICE wherever it's sold. Boasting a modern new look with fresh new packaging for its most delicious flavors, 2023 is undoubtedly the summer of Smirnoff ICE.

For more exciting news, follow @Smirnoff on Instagram. And no matter how you choose to enjoy the delicious flavors of Smirnoff ICE, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF
Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Nicole Anastasi
DIAGEO
[email protected]
704-796-9992

TAYLOR
[email protected]

SOURCE Smirnoff ICE

