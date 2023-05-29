Daniel Loeb Comments on UBS

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • A new position.
Article's Main Image

New Position: UBS (

UBS, Financial)

Wefinitiatedfa position in the Op Co and Hold Co paper of Credit Suisse just prior to its takeover announcement by UBS. As one of the few funds remaining with the mandate to pick the “fulcrum security” across the capital structure, we determined that once the emergency rescue acquisition was announced, the equity of UBS presented the more compelling way to invest in this situation and rotated capital from CS bonds into UBS stock. We see the rescue of CS as a transformative deal for UBS at a highly compelling price and with downside-protected terms.

The pro forma UBS will be the second largest global wealth manager and third largest European asset manager, enhancing UBS’s competitive positioning and scale in its most attractive capital-light and high return-on-equity businesses. The deal is highly synergistic – hence, UBS’s early guidance that it can rationalize 50% of CS’s existing expense base – but also creates additive geographic and product diversification. Credit Suisse adds to UBS’s stronger footholds in Asia and Latin America and forges a more balanced asset management portfolio across traditional and alternative capabilities.

The deal came together over the course of a weekend, led by the Swiss government and regulators given the imminent risk of insolvency facing CS, and allowed UBS to acquire ~$35 billion of incremental tangible book value for ~$3.5 billion of stock. Credit Suisse’s historic issues have been concentrated in its poorly risk-managed, loss-making Investment Banking division. We believe the primary execution risk around the deal is in the right-sizing of this business. Alongside the highly accretive deal terms arising from the AT1 write-down and attractive purchase price, as added downside protection, the government is providing a ~$10 billion backstop for Non-Core Unit asset write-downs, following UBS’s first loss of ~$5.5 billion.

We believe that early guidance will prove to be conservative, and we see significant upside as UBS integrates CS, realizing the significant cost synergies and completing the wind-down of non-strategic divisions.

From

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point first-quarter 2023 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.