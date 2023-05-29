Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced the hiring of Brendan Welch as EVP of Engineering. In this role, he will serve as the leader of product development and technical execution for Traeger.

“We are very excited to add Brendan to the leadership team,” said Traeger CEO Jeremy Andrus. “His extensive focus on consumer product experience, technical excellence, and his ability to bring industry-leading products to market, make him uniquely qualified to introduce a new level of product development execution to Traeger. Innovation is at the core of our company, and we are confident that Brendan will be a key driver in Traeger’s mission to bring people together to create a more flavorful world.”

“I'm incredibly excited to join Traeger and to help the company achieve its next phase of growth and maturity. Traeger has built an incredible brand and I very much look forward to bringing more people together through these innovative products,” said Mr. Welch.

Mr. Welch joins Traeger with over 20 years of consumer product experience helping to bring innovative products to market at premium brands like Sonos and Bose. Traeger will benefit greatly from his breadth of technical experience and his focus on world class product development execution.

