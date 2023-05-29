Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the 51st Annual JP Morgan TMC Conference on May 24, 2023

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking services at scale, today announced that it will participate in the JP Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Boston. Chairman & CEO Tom Priore and CFO Tim O’Leary will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. EDT. A recording will be made available following the chat in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments technology company that leverages a purpose-built platform to enable clients to collect, store and send money, operating at scale. Priority helps its customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Priority's tailored, agile technology powers high-value payments products bolstered by industry-leading personalized support, and delivers value to its partners by leveraging its payments and embedded finance technology to deliver solutions that power modern commerce. The Company's approach is simple – Priority handles the complexities of payments and embedded finance to free its partners to focus on their core business objectives. Priority's solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses, providing end-to-end operational support including automated risk management and underwriting, full compliance and industry leading customer service. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2023 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.prioritycommerce.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

