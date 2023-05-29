Today, global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced the 5 millionth engine produced at its Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) along with its 2.5 millionth engine produced at its Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP). As the company continues to pave a path to a more sustainable future for its products throughout the world, these milestone events are remarkable achievements and just the start of what’s yet to come in the company’s road to zero emissions with its Destination Zero strategy announced in 2022.

5 millionth engine and counting for Rocky Mount

RMEP produces the B6.7 and L9 used by Daimler Truck North America and Penske, among other engines for various OEMs and applications, including pick-up & delivery, vocational trucks and school buses. The 5 millionth milestone engine is a B6.7, which will be received by Daimler, who will provide it to Penske.

“Rocky Mount Engine Plant has been important to Cummins for more than 40 years, and as we celebrate production of the 5 millionth engine, we know the plant – and our employees here – will continue to play a significant role as Cummins moves ahead with our Destination Zero strategy and our future fuel agnostic platform,” said Steve Pinkston, Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant Manager. “We’re excited about the improvements to existing manufacturing technology at Rocky Mount Engine Plant and introducing new fuel agnostic technologies in markets and applications in line with our Destination Zero strategy. We are looking forward to RMEP manufacturing today’s technology and these future products as they launch.”

RMEP is making history as the first Cummins plant to reach 5 million engines produced, recording over one million additional engines produced than any other Cummins engine facility.

Jamestown delivers 2.5 millionth engine

The company is also celebrating JEP’s 2.5 millionth engine, which is an X15N, the new 15-liter natural gas product. Kenworth will be the recipient of the milestone engine, who will install it in the iconic Legacy W900 truck and provide the truck to Palmer Kenworth. Kenworth is celebrating their 100th anniversary and has been operating since 1923.

In addition to celebrating these milestones, Cummins is investing $452 million into the 998,000 square foot Jamestown facility, to produce the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform that leverages a range of lower carbon fuel types, including natural gas, and is aligned with the company’s Destination Zero strategy. This investment is intended to retain the thousands of current engineering and manufacturing jobs and support the creation of new jobs as Cummins invests its people and facilities to grow innovation and accelerate decarbonization efforts.

Over half of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. today use Cummins engines and the X15N is part of the new fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform that will be produced at JEP. This next generation engine is the first natural gas engine to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications with up to 500 horsepower output and is a key step for the future of heavy-duty transportation fleets and a road to zero emissions.

“Our plant wouldn’t be successful without the dedicated employees who serve our company and community each day,” said Anna Dibble, Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant Manager. “We are proud to have such a strong presence in the community and be able to create a welcoming, caring and all-inclusive environment for our people to be successful.”

JEP is a critical piece of Cummins long term Destination Zero strategy and next generation engine portfolio and remains one of the company’s largest manufacturing facilities. The facility has been operating for 49 years and has more than 1,500 employees and serves 1,949 active customers. JEP continues to be the largest private employer in Chautauqua County and the southern tier of New York.

About the fuel-agnostic platform

The new fuel-agnostic engine platforms feature a series of engine versions that are derived from a common base engine, which means they have a high degree of parts commonality. Below the head gasket of each engine will largely have similar components and above the head gasket will have different components for different fuel types. Each engine version will operate using a different, single fuel. This new design approach will be applied across the company’s legendary engine portfolios including the REM’s B6.7 and the X15, and the new 10-liter portfolio called the X10.

Srikanth Padmanabhan, Vice President and President, Cummins Engine Business, shares his views and expertise on the future about the fuel-agnostic platform: “Our employees are innovating to find new ways of working that use fewer of the world’s resources, and the Engine Business is at the center of this exciting innovation. Our fuel agnostic platform builds on decades of experience manufacturing industry-leading products. It is essential to our commitment to help customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Cummins is dedicated to improving communities in which it operates to have a direct impact on the lives of its employees and neighbors. The company is committed to powering a more prosperous world for customers and OEM partners by providing high quality solutions for a wide array of markets and consumer needs.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com.

