AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“AlTi" or the “Company”), a leading independent global wealth and asset manager, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A detailed presentation of the Company’s first quarter 2023 results can be found on the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentation section of the AlTi investor relations website.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 22, at 5:00 pm ET to provide a business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 704-4453 (domestic) or (201) 389-0920 (international). Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the following link for instant telephone access to the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast will also be broadcast live on the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the AlTi investor relations website.

A taped replay will be made available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available until June 5, 2023. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The access ID is 13738211. A replay of the webcast will be available on AlTi’s investor relations website for one year following the conference call.

About AlTi

AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and asset manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi’s comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing and generating a net positive impact through its business activities. The firm currently manages or advises on approximately $67 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with over 460 professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit us at www.Alti-global.com.

