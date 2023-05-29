National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), today announced the appointment of Will Cowan as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Cowan will leverage his significant knowledge, experience and relationships as he focuses on strategic growth initiatives while managing the Acquisitions and Investor Relations teams. Will is expected to join the Company in the second quarter of 2023.

Dave Cramer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “On behalf of the entire Company, we are excited to announce the appointment of Will as Chief Strategy Officer for NSA. Will’s significant experience in real estate investment banking, including advisory and capital markets transactions, will benefit NSA as we seek to enhance our growth initiatives and capital markets strategy going forward.”

Mr. Cowan will join NSA from Jefferies where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging and Leisure group, leading the US coverage efforts for self storage, multifamily, industrial and net lease sectors. He joined Jefferies in 2012 after working in the Real Estate, Gaming and Lodging group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Over the last 15 years, he was closely involved in over $160 billion of advisory and capital markets transactions among public and private real estate companies. Prior to investment banking, Mr. Cowan served in the 25th Infantry Division of the United States Army and rose to the rank of Captain. He earned his MBA from The Darden Graduate School of Business at University of Virginia and BA from Davidson College.

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Nareit's REITweek 2023 Conference on June 6 - 8, 2023 in New York, New York.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

