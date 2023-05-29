Upwork Announces Zoë Diamadi as General Manager of Enterprise Business

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tech veteran and former GM of LinkedIn Elevate joins Upwork to lead Enterprise business and delivery of best-in-class Enterprise Suite offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. ( UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that it has appointed Zoë Diamadi as general manager (GM), Enterprise, effective June 29, 2023. In this role, Diamadi will oversee and evolve sales, product, engineering and operations within Upwork’s Enterprise business unit.

“The Enterprise Suite product is an integral part of Upwork’s distinctive offering for larger customers and I am thrilled to welcome Zoë as our new Enterprise business leader,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “Zoë brings more than two decades of experience as a go-to-market leader, strategist, engineer, management consultant and innovation champion at many of the world’s top companies across tech, talent and B2B sales. As Upwork continues to deliver a best-in-class Enterprise offering for our customers, Zoë will play a critical role in captaining our teams that partner closely with companies not only navigating the turmoil of today's economy but reexamining outdated talent strategies and embracing the talent access, flexibility and cost savings that Upwork provides them.”

“Upwork delivers an end-to-end offering that gives enterprise companies access to a wide breadth of highly skilled fractional to full-time professionals and workforce solutions, enabling them to achieve incredible business outcomes,” said Diamadi. “With immense opportunity ahead for our Enterprise business and clients, I look forward to helping even more organizations discover and scale the transformational value of Upwork.”

Diamadi brings a wealth of experience to her Upwork leadership role, including six years as GM of LinkedIn Elevate, building the leading employee advocacy solution for enterprises, as well as time spent in executive positions for LinkedIn’s B2B organization, helping scale its three enterprise business lines. Most recently, she served as an operating advisor at Bessemer Venture Partners, guiding portfolio companies on go-to-market topics spanning revenue growth, efficient scaling and operational excellence for sales and post-sales functions.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact:

Aaron Motsinger
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0NDEwNiM1NjA4NDc2IzIwODc1ODA=
Upwork-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.