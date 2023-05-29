SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. ( UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that it has appointed Zoë Diamadi as general manager (GM), Enterprise, effective June 29, 2023. In this role, Diamadi will oversee and evolve sales, product, engineering and operations within Upwork’s Enterprise business unit.



“The Enterprise Suite product is an integral part of Upwork’s distinctive offering for larger customers and I am thrilled to welcome Zoë as our new Enterprise business leader,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork. “Zoë brings more than two decades of experience as a go-to-market leader, strategist, engineer, management consultant and innovation champion at many of the world’s top companies across tech, talent and B2B sales. As Upwork continues to deliver a best-in-class Enterprise offering for our customers, Zoë will play a critical role in captaining our teams that partner closely with companies not only navigating the turmoil of today's economy but reexamining outdated talent strategies and embracing the talent access, flexibility and cost savings that Upwork provides them.”

“Upwork delivers an end-to-end offering that gives enterprise companies access to a wide breadth of highly skilled fractional to full-time professionals and workforce solutions, enabling them to achieve incredible business outcomes,” said Diamadi. “With immense opportunity ahead for our Enterprise business and clients, I look forward to helping even more organizations discover and scale the transformational value of Upwork.”

Diamadi brings a wealth of experience to her Upwork leadership role, including six years as GM of LinkedIn Elevate, building the leading employee advocacy solution for enterprises, as well as time spent in executive positions for LinkedIn’s B2B organization, helping scale its three enterprise business lines. Most recently, she served as an operating advisor at Bessemer Venture Partners, guiding portfolio companies on go-to-market topics spanning revenue growth, efficient scaling and operational excellence for sales and post-sales functions.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

