Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today that Sukshma Rajagopalan will join the company as Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective June 26, 2023. She will lead the development and execution of the company’s digital strategy, reporting to Tom Werner, President and CEO.

Rajagopalan has more than 25 years of experience leading digital and IT teams, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Avantor, where she led all aspects of the company’s global enterprise digital roadmap, including finance, supply chain and commercial solutions as well as data and analytics including automation and AI. Prior to joining Avantor, she held IT and digital leadership roles at PepsiCo and Kraft Foods.

“I’m looking forward to Sukshma joining our executive team in this new role,” said Tom Werner. “Her breadth of experience in the digital space and her deep knowledge of the food industry will help us to unlock even more value in our digital and technology strategies,” said Werner.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

