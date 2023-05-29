Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

The Annual Meeting will be held at Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre, Lakeside Ballroom, 5410 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75240. A continental breakfast will be provided beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to provide shareholders the opportunity to socialize with directors, management and senior staff prior to the meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be webcast live. To access the live webcast, you can use the following link https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D94FCF473-4AEA-4133-935E-E84BF94D40BB or visit the Events and Presentations page located under the Investor Relations tab on Matador’s website at www.matadorresources.com.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.

