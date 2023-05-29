Cross Country Healthcare to Attend the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference taking place June 7-9, 2023 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. On Thursday, June 8, John Martins, President & Chief Executive Officer, William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Josh Vogel, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, and present at a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast for this conference will be available on the Company’s website at www.crosscountry.com in the Investor Relations section under ‘Events and Presentations’.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 37 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. For three consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award from Energage and have also been recognized with the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices and the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership. We have recently been awarded the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award, recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about the Company can be accessed online at ir.crosscountry.com. Stockholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other notices by e-mail.

