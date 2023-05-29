Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President; Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ 2023 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

