The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per outstanding common share. Allstate also declared the payment of quarterly preferred dividends.

Common Stock Dividends

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.

Preferred Stock Dividends

Allstate also declared approximately $18.2 million in aggregate dividends on two series of preferred stock for the dividend period from April 15, 2023, through July 14, 2023. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023, as follows:

Series Annual Dividend Rate Quarterly Amount Per Depositary Share Series H 5.100% $0.3187500 Series I 4.750% $0.2968750

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005707/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership