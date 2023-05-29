WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) (“WisdomTree” or the “Company”), a global financial innovator, today published a comprehensive presentation for stockholders in connection with WisdomTree’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2023 Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2023. The presentation is available here on WisdomTree’s investor relations website.

The presentation details the steps the WisdomTree Board and management team have taken to transform the Company’s business and position it for innovation, growth and margin expansion opportunities – and the clear evidence that WisdomTree’s strategy is working:

WisdomTree has created the largest pure-play ETF platform with a high-quality, diversified and differentiated product suite. WisdomTree’s stock has been a top performer over the past three years and the best performing stock year-to-date relative to all other publicly listed U.S. traditional asset managers.

The business has never been stronger, with record AUM of over $90 billion, a 25% annualized organic growth rate through April 2023 and ten consecutive quarters of net inflows globally.

By actively investing in digital assets, tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance, WisdomTree is well-positioned for the future and to gain market share and take advantage of this industry shift as an early mover. The Company’s tokenization strategy is positioned to deliver favorable financial results.

WisdomTree’s long-term strategy will continue to provide scale, stability and margin expansion. WisdomTree established an Operations and Strategy Committee of the Board in 2022 to conduct an extensive review of the Company’s strategy and operations, which led to the Board unanimously concluding that it supports the Company’s strategy, management and plan for stockholder value creation.

The presentation also reviews in depth the qualifications of the Company’s experienced and diverse Board and the Board’s ongoing refreshment process, including the additions of new directors and nominees who add vital skills to the Board:

The Company has appointed five new independent directors since 2021, all of whom are diverse and who now constitute a majority of the Board.

Newly appointed director Daniela Mielke and new director nominee Shamla Naidoo provide the digital and technology expertise that our Board needs.

WisdomTree has enhanced its corporate governance and compensation practices to further align with its peers and increase accountability to stockholders.

The Board is overseeing the Company’s continued growth and transformation, and ALL SIX of WisdomTree’s Board nominees are critical to the Company’s continued success.

Finally, the presentation sets the record straight regarding ETFS Capital’s unnecessary campaign, its unqualified nominees, and its numerous unjustified and misleading claims about WisdomTree:

WisdomTree risks losing integral experience if ETFS Capital’s nominees are elected to the Board: Bruce Aust has no public company C-suite experience and no asset management experience, Tonia Pankopf has a track record of value destruction and is an “activist nominee for hire,” and Graham Tuckwell, chairman of ETFS Capital, has disqualifying conflicts of interest and a troubling history of violating fiduciary duties and putting his personal interests ahead of stockholders.

ETFS Capital does not offer WisdomTree stockholders a “strategy” but rather a one-time rudimentary so-called “plan” to destroy long-term value creation for WisdomTree stockholders.

WisdomTree urges stockholders to reject ETFS Capital’s risky agenda and vote the WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form TODAY “FOR” ALL SIX of WisdomTree’s director nominees.

WisdomTree has filed its stockholder presentation on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with WisdomTree’s 2023 Annual Meeting. The Company is sending its presentation to all stockholders entitled to vote as of the record date, April 27, 2023, along with the Company’s WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form.

Investors and stockholders can find out more about the proxy vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting by visiting the WisdomTree investor relations website and navigating to the page entitled “2023 Annual Meeting”: https%3A%2F%2Fir.wisdomtree.com%2F2023-annual-meeting-proxy-vote.

Should any stockholders have questions about how to vote your shares, or need additional assistance, please contact the firm assisting WisdomTree, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 750-5836 (toll-free) or (212) 750-5833 (banks and brokers call collect).

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to WisdomTree. Innisfree M&A is serving as proxy solicitor and H/Advisors Abernathy is serving as strategic communications advisor.

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $90.6 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

