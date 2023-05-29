James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Annual U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference on June 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005287/en/