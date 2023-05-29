Ten-X – the world's largest online commercial real estate exchange and a CoStar+Group brand – today released its second Auction+Insights+Report, which dives into data and trends on the multifamily sector drawn in part from sales of residential properties on the Ten-X auction platform. The report, which is proprietary to Ten-X and includes information and data not available elsewhere, finds the industry at a new crossroads with high interest rates and record-high supply additions drastically diminishing rent growth in most markets. Multifamily property transactions on the Ten-X online auction platform reflect the sector’s newfound dynamics.

Interest in multifamily assets on Ten-X has not flagged - in fact, interest is hitting new heights - with page views on multifamily properties up for auction surging 46% since the first quarter of 2022. Although buyer shopping is surging in this sector, a gulf between buyers’ skepticism and sellers’ optimism is opening. Buyer underwriting of property values has evolved quickly, and they expect to see more affordable prices. Sellers, conversely, have been slower to adjust their expectations. This market-driven trend is laddering up to the widest-ever “value gap” between buyers and sellers for multifamily assets.

“Multifamily has been propelled by tailwinds over the last few years, but external factors, such as continued interest rate hikes and reduced loan to value by lenders, have led to cap rate compression and have prompted a reevaluation of the sector,” said Steven Jacobs, President of Ten-X. “What we’re seeing on Ten-X is not that investors are backing away from investing, but they are being more conservative.”

A confluence of factors are causing investors to proceed cautiously on multifamily, according to a CoStar Group Multifamily Analytics assessment. Rising interest rates have made it more expensive to acquire new properties, and investors face an unprecedented wave of loan maturities coming due over the next three years. Additionally, 2023 deliveries of new supply are expected to be the highest since the 1980s. These factors are decelerating national rent growth from 3.8% in 2022 to 2.6% in the first quarter of 2023. There is some regional variation to this trend, with rent growth down only marginally in Midwest and Northeast markets but significant drops in Sunbelt markets.

“The downward movement of rents seems likely to persist throughout 2023,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics at CoStar Group. “High interest rates and the risk of recession are taking their toll, and many markets are experiencing unprecedented oversupply conditions.”

In addition to the data-driven analysis of the multifamily sector, the Auction Insights Report profiles how Sean Baird and Jonathan Holt, two Senior Vice Presidents with Colliers International, have utilized multifamily auctions on Ten-X to develop the National Student Housing Group within their firm with more than $90M sold in the past few years.

Get+the+full+auction+insight+report+from+Ten-X+here.

