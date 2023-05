Ecolab Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Christophe Beck will lead a discussion for investors regarding Ecolab’s ESG approach and strategy on Wednesday, May 31. Ecolab will offer a live webcast of the event. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time DATE: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 DURATION: Approximately 60 minutes LOCATION: www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available on Ecolab’s website.

To access the webcast, visit the Events and Presentations section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

