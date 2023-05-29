SEE (NYSE: SEE) announces the recent election of Clay Johnson to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Johnson currently serves as the Chief Digital and Technology Officer for Yum! Brands, the world’s largest restaurant company that includes KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger brands. In this role, he oversees the company’s global technology strategy, partners with brands to create best-in-class digital journeys and leads cross-brand efforts to accelerate the company’s digital commerce strategy and use of data, advanced analytics and emerging technologies to enhance the customer, employee, team member and franchisee experience.

Prior to his current role, he served as the Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Business Services at Walmart, Inc. where he was responsible for leading the company’s enterprise information technology strategy, services, operations and cybersecurity. He has also served as the Chief Information Officer, Vice President and Corporate Officer at General Electric’s GE Power business where he had responsibility for information technology, cybersecurity, data and digital transformation.

Mr. Johnson has also held leadership-level roles at The Boeing Company, Dell Technologies, Inc., Nortel Networks, FedEx Corporation and the United States Coast Guard.

“My background in creating and overseeing technology and digital strategies with large-scale food, retail and technology organizations will help accelerate SEE’s journey to become a world-class packaging solutions company and I look forward to working with its leadership and board of directors to lend my expertise as it executes on its mission,” said Johnson.

Mr. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering and an MBA both from The University of Texas.

“SEE’s vision is to become a world-class company partnering with customers on automation, digital and sustainability packaging solutions. Clay brings decades of global business experience to the SEE board and we look forward to leveraging his expertise in the digital technology space to help us bring our vision to life,” said Henry Keizer, SEE Board Chairman.

About SEE

SEE (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods in transit from damage.

The company, under its former trade name, Sealed Air, announced its new SEE corporate brand and logo in May 2023.

Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® automated packaging systems, BUBBLE WRAP® packaging, SEEAutomation™ and prismiq™ digital packaging and printing.

Our partnership with customers creates value through sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation systems, engineering and technology.

Our SEE Net Positive Circular Ecosystem is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future. We have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder+goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040.

Our Global+Impact+Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and a caring, inclusive culture through our 2025+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+pledge.

SEE generated $5.6 billion in sales in 2022 and has approximately 17,300 employees (including Liquibox employees) who serve customers in 120 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

Website Information

