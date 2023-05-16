4Front Ventures Announces Change to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 22, 2023

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that Amit Patel has stepped down as a director and the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company, effective May 16, 2023. The decision was made by Mr. Patel to pursue new opportunities outside the organization. 4Front is currently considering candidates to fill the newly vacant board seat.

Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front, said: "On behalf of 4Front's board of directors and management team, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Amit for his valuable contributions to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/.

