HOUSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 24-25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, and Tracy Ohmart, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the Company, are hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

For those interested in arranging one-on-one meetings with Adams management, please contact your B. Riley representative or visit the conference website.

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference will be posted to the Investor Relations page in the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://www.adamsresources.com/investor-relations/.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and recycling and repurposing of off-spec fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, L.L.C., GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Phoenix Oil, Inc., and Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

John Beisler or Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

(214) 872-2710

