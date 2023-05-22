Anywhere to Participate in the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference

MADISON, N.J., May 22, 2023

MADISON, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider will participate in the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

'Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Fireside Chat', featuring Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:10 a.m. EST. The remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available at www.anywhere.re under "Investors." The webcast will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter joint ventures, supporting approximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 146,600 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 by Fortune, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tim Swanson

Gabriella Chiera

(973) 407-2612

(973) 407-5236

[email protected]

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anywhere-to-participate-in-the-kbw-virtual-real-estate-finance--technology-conference-301831361.html

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

