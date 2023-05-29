ROXBORO, N.C., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the company is selling brand-new, single-family homes at Satterfield Farm.



Satterfield Farm features a collection of thoughtfully designed homes that range in size from 1,173 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, to 2,805 square feet with five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Every new home at Satterfield Farms offers a spacious family room, fully equipped kitchen, generously sized bedrooms, an attached two-car garage and an array of popular, included upgrades. Built with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, new homes within this popular collection showcase a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 36” upper cabinets with hardware and crown molding, luxury, vinyl plank flooring and much more.

At Satterfield Farm, homeowners enjoy a wonderful selection of amenities. Featuring walking trails, a splash pad, a children’s playground and a picnic area, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy, regardless of their age or interest. In addition to the family-friendly amenities and beautiful homes, Satterfield Farm is prominently positioned in Roxboro near major employers, a plethora of wonderful area amenities including fantastic parks, and a superb selection of local museums, shops and restaurants.

New homes at Satterfield Farm are priced from the mid-$200s with quick move-in opportunities available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 888-6042 ext 28.

