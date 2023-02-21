PR Newswire

Allen to Pursue Ministry Opportunity

TULSA, Okla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced that Stephen B. Allen, senior vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary will retire in mid-August 2023 after more than 17 years with the company.

Allen is leaving ONEOK to join Dallas-based GuideStone, a leading faith-based financial services organization.

Allen will continue as an employee through the middle of August as the company focuses on his replacement and will remain available to ONEOK and its management team in key aspects of the recently announced acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

"Stephen's important contributions will leave a lasting impression on ONEOK, and on behalf of the Board of Directors and the senior management team of the company, I would like to thank him for his service and counsel through the years," said Pierce H. Norton II, president and chief executive officer.

Norton added, "Having known Stephen for almost 20 years, his decision to retire and dedicate himself to work for a ministry organization does not surprise me. We wish him the absolute best as he pursues this new calling."

Allen expressed his appreciation to ONEOK's Board for their trust and support and to ONEOK's employees for their friendship and dedication to the company's mission, vision and values. "It was an honor and privilege to work for ONEOK for all these years. I have incredible respect for the senior management team that continues to lead with vision and integrity and for the employees that work hard to bring vital energy products to improve lives each and every day."

A native of Massachusetts, Allen earned his juris doctorate from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Oklahoma Baptist University.

GuideStone Financial Resources is a non-profit Christian financial services firm that manages the nation's largest faith-based mutual fund family and is based in Dallas.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in S&P 500.

Analyst Contact: Andrew Ziola

918-588-7683



Media Contact: Megan Washbourne

918-671-2774

