Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB; the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 756,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, representing approximately 5% of its shares as of April 30, 2023 under a share repurchase plan (the "Plan"). The Plan is authorized to last no longer than 12 months.

Share repurchases, if any, will be made from time to time in the open market, through block trades, or otherwise, in private negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including but not limited to, among others, securities law restrictions (including limitations provided in Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), the trading price of the Company's common stock, other regulatory requirements, potential alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. The Plan does not require the Company to acquire any particular dollar amount or number of shares of common stock, and it may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release regarding the Company's intention to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the Plan are forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among other, the market price of the Company's common stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities available to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT
Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank and Trust



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756439/Bar-Harbor-Bankshares-Announces-Stock-Repurchase-Plan

img.ashx?id=756439

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.