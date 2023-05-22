Australian Investment App Leverages SS&C's Solution to Optimize Back-Office Operations, Support Growth

1 hours ago
WINDSOR, Conn., May 22, 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Spaceship, an Australian investment app, has selected SS&C's Eze Investment Suite to support its portfolio management operations. Spaceship will leverage SS&C's robust fund accounting capabilities to manage around $500 million AUD in funds under management across its three managed funds: Earth, Origin, and Universe.

"The Spaceship business is scaling, so we knew we needed a partner with an experienced services team that would enable that growth" says Katrina Sly, CFO at Spaceship. "Our onboarding experience to date has been effectively seamless. The support team at Eze has been clear and committed to the timeline set out from the start, allowing us to confidently handle our end of year accounting reporting. This has laid the groundwork for a strong relationship and I'm excited for us to scale together."

Eze Investment Suite will support Spaceship with balance sheet maintenance, P&L reporting, and daily bulk data exports, in addition to highly customisable accounting functionality, including the ability to run multiple NAVs and pull market data from selected sources. The Eze system is fully integrated with Spaceship's proprietary tech stack built in-house.

"SS&C's solutions are built with growth and scalability in mind; we knew this was a priority for Spaceship. With the flexibility to make customisations, robust reporting capabilities, and knowledgeable local service teams, our solution is exactly what a business such as Spaceship needs" says Kathryn Mendes, Managing Director, Global Services at SS&C Eze. "Spaceship was able to select the module that best suited their needs and build their front-middle-back infrastructure through seamless integration with their existing proprietary system. We're thrilled to support Spaceship with their continued expansion."

About Spaceship Capital Limited

Spaceship was founded in 2016. Spaceship Super, a super fund investing where the world is going, was launched in 2017, followed by Spaceship Voyager, a retail investor platform opening easy investment access to everyone in 2018. Spaceship currently has more than 200,000 customers.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

