Gibbs Law Group reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) on behalf of investors who purchased Icahn securities between August 2, 2018, and May 9, 2023, inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Icahn investors under the federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2023, shares of Icahn Enterprises dropped as much as 20% in intraday trading after Hindenburg published a report alleging the company is grossly overvalued and resembles a “Ponzi-like” structure. “Icahn has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors,” according to the Hindenburg report. Furthermore, the report alleges the 15.8% dividend investors enjoy is unsustainable and only possible due to the at-the-money stock offering program used by Icahn. The report claims that Icahn trades at a 218% premium compared to its stated net asset value (NAV), which indicates the stock could be overvalued.

On May 3, 2023, the day after Hindenburg’s report came out, Icahn announced it would delay releasing its first quarter earnings report until May 10. The report stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn seeking production of information relating to its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.”

Following this news, Icahn’s stock price dropped 15% on May 10, 2023, further harming investors.

