Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today released its annual U.S.+Small+Business+Empowerment+Report, detailing how the company’s investments, innovations, and initiatives on behalf of independent sellers help small and medium-sized businesses across the country increase their product sales and create jobs. Today, more than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store are from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—providing a vast selection of amazing products, competitive prices, and great convenience for consumers. According to the report, independent sellers sold more products year over year in Amazon’s store and broadened their customer reach beyond the U.S. through increased international export sales. The data signifies the powerful partnership between U.S. small and medium-sized businesses and Amazon, as well as the resiliency of entrepreneurs as they continue to successfully navigate and thrive in a challenging economic climate.

Amazon’s Small Business Empowerment Report shows that in 2022, independent sellers in the U.S. sold more than 4.1 billion products—an average of 7,800 every minute—in Amazon’s store and exported over 260 million products. Sellers in rural areas, including parts of Rhode Island, Illinois, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Wyoming, collectively achieved more than 40% year-over-year sales growth in Amazon’s store, demonstrating the opportunity Amazon unlocks for small businesses across the country. Selling in Amazon’s store has also enabled independent sellers to create an estimated 1.5 million jobs in the U.S., including jobs that are responsible for managing, operating, and supporting sellers’ efforts to sell through Amazon’s store, which continued to fuel economic opportunities in local communities around the country.

“Small businesses are the heart of our local communities and the backbone of the U.S. economy,” said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon. “Amazon invests billions of dollars annually to provide entrepreneurs with a constantly improving set of valuable tools and resources to help them gain access to capital, quickly launch in our store, build their brands, and rapidly scale and reach more customers. Amazon is committed to the success of small businesses, and we are excited to continue innovating on their behalf and help them grow into thriving success stories.”

Amazon offers a wide range of new and improved tools, programs, and services to help independent sellers get to the next level and grow their brands. According to the report, brand owners in the U.S. grew sales over 20% year over year in Amazon’s store.

Matt Slykuis, a resident of San Antonio, Texas, and owner of Boldly Growing, said: “For small business owners, it used to be you could have a great idea and work hour after hour, but you still had to hope you catch a lucky break. However, Amazon has really leveled the playing field and made success possible to just about anyone who is willing to put in the effort to learn and bring their product to market.”

Customers can easily discover products from U.S.-based small businesses and artisans with the Small+Business+badge. The badge helps customers shop while knowing they’re making a real impact on small businesses—including Black-owned, women-owned, and military family-owned businesses—and in their local communities. The badge can be found throughout Amazon’s store and at amazon.com%2Fsupportsmall.

“Ever since small and medium-sized businesses started selling products in our store 23 years ago, I’ve been impressed by their passion, creativity, and commitment to customers,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores. “All these years later, having met many sellers in person, I remain blown away by their brand building, agility, and ability to look around corners and anticipate new product trends. I am proud that hard-working, diverse, and smart entrepreneurs continue to find success growing their businesses in Amazon’s store, and I appreciate the immense value that together, we are able to bring to customers around the world.”

The most-shopped categories from U.S. independent sellers in Amazon’s store:

Health & Personal Care Home Beauty Grocery Apparel

The five states with the most independent sellers in Amazon’s store:

California Florida New York Texas New Jersey

The five states with the most independent sellers per capita in Amazon’s store:

Wyoming Delaware Florida Utah New Jersey

Top five states with largest percentage growth of independent sellers:

Wyoming Delaware Florida Utah Texas

The five states and district with the fastest-growing number of independent sellers in Amazon’s store:

Alaska Washington, D.C. Mississippi Maine Wyoming

To view the full 2023 U.S. Small Business Empowerment Report, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsellingpartners.aboutamazon.com%2F.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com%2Fabout and follow %40AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005762/en/