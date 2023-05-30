PCTEL Adds 4G LTE and 5G NR Network Monitoring Capabilities to SeeHawk™ Monitor

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced its new 4G LTE and 5G NR network monitoring capabilities for the SeeHawk™ Monitor system.

PCTEL launched the SeeHawk™ Monitor spectrum monitoring and uplink testing solution for P25 public safety radio networks in August 2022. With this new release, the same platform can be used to monitor downlink signals from 4G LTE and 5G NR network base stations. This solution helps users support mission-critical public safety and private broadband network performance as well as regulatory and enforcement activities such as international spectrum coordination and rogue base station detection.

SeeHawk Monitor’s 4G and 5G network monitoring solution enables users to rapidly detect and respond to changes in network conditions. It utilizes Remote Test Units (RTUs) to detect and decode 4G LTE and 5G NR base station signals in real time. Upon detection, the system notifies users of changes in conditions, such as a reduction in signal quality or the presence of a new or rogue network. Real-time monitoring and spectrum analysis tools aid further investigation.

“SeeHawk™ Monitor makes it easy to quickly identify interference and other issues that impact the reliability of critical communications coverage, including in public safety radio and broadband networks such as FirstNet,” said James Zik, PCTEL’s Vice President, Test and Measurement Product Management.

Mr. Zik continued, “4G and 5G network monitoring will support the growth of private broadband networks for hospitals, utilities, stadiums, entertainment venues, and other mission critical applications. It is also a powerful solution for a variety of government applications, including prison operations, border patrol, signals intelligence, and regulatory enforcement.”

PCTEL announced SeeHawk™ Monitor’s 4G/5G network monitoring capabilities at Critical Communications World 2023 in Helsinki, Finland. Attendees can visit Stand J12 May 23-25 for a demonstration.

The 4G/5G network monitoring feature is expected to be released in Q3 2023. Contact+PCTEL+to+learn+more.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial+IoT+devices, antenna+systems, and test+and+measurement+products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pctel.com%2F.

PCTEL® and SeeHawk are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. © 2023 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230522005127r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005127/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.