DuPont™ Kapton® MT+ based Slot Liner Solution Improves Thermal Management and Efficiency in High-Voltage E-Motors

20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON Del., May 23, 2023

Kapton® MT+ Delivers High Thermal Conductivity for Cooler-Running, More Efficient Motors in Next-Generation Electric Vehicles

WILMINGTON Del., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (

NYSE:DD, Financial) Interconnect Solutions, part of the Electronics & Industrial business segment, today announced that a leading provider of mobility system solutions has integrated DuPont™ Kapton® MT+ based NKN (Nomex®/Kapton®/Nomex®) slot liners into 800V e-motors for a high-end electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. This design win represents the successful implementation of the NKN slot-liner solution, thanks to the high thermal conductivity of the Kapton® MT+ polyimide film and electrical insulation from Nomex® paper.

DuPont collaborated with an e-motor developer and a leading electrical insulation system provider to develop a slot-liner solution. Slot liners protect the copper wires in the e-motor from the outer steel wall, dissipating heat to the outside and enabling the motor to operate efficiently at a cooler temperature. In addition, the NKN laminate sandwiches Kapton® MT+ film between two layers of DuPont Nomex® paper for electrical insulation, making it ideally suited for this application.

"With global demand for EVs continuing to accelerate, e-motors must run as safely as possible with the highest energy efficiency," said Greg Randisi, Automotive Global Marketing & Business Development Leader with DuPont Interconnect Solutions. "This collaborative solution signals a significant win for our Kapton® MT+ based high thermal conductivity NKN slot liners that we plan to make available to other EV OEMs as companies build out their more advanced e-motor offerings."

Failure in the field is not an option. Just as designers of high-speed traction motors and other high-performing motors have trusted in DuPont solutions for decades, EV design engineers can rely on the Kapton® MT+ based NKN slot liner solution to prevent failures in critical eMotor systems. The DuPont™ Kapton® MT+ based slot liners can be proliferated to other EV OEMs as part of motor providers' e-motor/powertrain offerings, as their high thermal performance enables OEMs to make more compact, better-performing e-motors with superior heat dissipation. Additionally, Kapton® MT+ provides superior voltage endurance, enabling longer life of e-motors at high voltages, 800V+. DuPont offers a variety of thicknesses of Kapton® MT+ film that can effectively dissipate heat in larger e-motors such as those used in trucks and novel aircraft.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products, and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

