Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced that it plans to open a new global Technology and Product Hub in Poland that will be the first of its kind for Visa in Central and Eastern Europe. The Hub will house as many as 1,500 new tech and product hires over the next few years, as Visa invests worldwide to support its 24/7 development model for innovation and drives continued rapid growth in digital commerce and payments.

“Poland’s highly skilled workforce and vibrant IT sector make it an ideal location for us to recruit and collaborate with partners and businesses to develop new payment solutions,” said Rajat Taneja, President, Technology, Visa. “The next wave of our product and innovation roadmap is even more exciting as we focus on the next generation of AI, cybersecurity and the resilience and availability of our network for all who depend on it.”

Poland will serve as Visa’s fifth major strategic global Technology and Product Hub. As a growing location for top technology talent, it builds on Visa’s commitment to innovation and investment in the European region, and in Poland, in particular. Visa will find new ways to harness emerging talent in the region, accelerate product development and innovate at scale to bring value to consumers, clients, buyers and sellers around the world.

“As a global company that does business in more than 200 countries and territories, it is important to us to invest in local talent, creating regional tech hubs that allow us to serve our global customer base better than ever before,” said Charlotte Hogg, CEO, Visa, Europe. “We are committed to diversity and inclusion and ensuring that as Visa grows, it reflects the wide range of perspectives that make up the communities where we live and work. In Poland, this will mean bringing on board a diverse talent pool and welcoming talent from Ukraine and other parts of the region.”

“It is exceptionally good news that Visa, with its unique global experience and know-how, has chosen our country out of all possible locations, thus building Poland's position as the best place for investments in the new technology sector,” said Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki. “Some of the factors that pointed to Poland as a location for this investment were the high qualifications of our IT staff and the significant pool of talent on the labor market. We have great potential to bring highly innovative investments to our country."

Visa has been at the forefront of digital payments for more than 60 years, operating in Poland since 1995. The first payment card in Poland was a Visa card and since the early digital days, Visa innovations have underpinned many of the ways that consumers and merchants pay and are paid. With Visa as a driving force in digital payments, Poland became the first market in the world to achieve 100% contactless availability.

Visa recognizes the critical role that digital skills play in the modern economy and is committed to supporting the EU’s efforts to build a more competitive and digitally savvy workforce.1 This investment underscores Visa’s pledge to promote digital inclusion and empower individuals to thrive in the digital age.

More details on Visa’s new global Technology and Product Hub will be shared in the coming months. Open roles in Poland can be found here.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

1 Through the Digital Decade the EU aims to ensure that 20 million ICT specialists are in employment in the EU by 2030. https%3A%2F%2Fec.europa.eu%2Fcommission%2Fpresscorner%2Fdetail%2Fen%2Fip_23_2246

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005524/en/