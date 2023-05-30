Textron Aviation delivers first passenger unit of Cessna SkyCourier large-utility turboprop

Textron+Aviation today announced the recent delivery of the first passenger unit of the twin-engine, large-utility turboprop, the Cessna+SkyCourier, for use by Western Aircraft, Inc., doing business in Hawaii as Lāna’i Air. The company offers luxury air service connecting Oahu to the island of Lāna’i.

The Cessna SkyCourier is designed and produced by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron+Inc. (

NYSE:TXT, Financial

“The Cessna SkyCourier is well on its way to becoming a legendary aircraft for our company,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations, Textron Aviation. “It’s highly versatile, with cabin flexibility, payload capability, performance and low operating costs, and has already proven to be popular around the world.”

Certification and deliveries of the SkyCourier commenced in early 2022. The aircraft is a clean-sheet, custom design that brings modern solutions and unmatched value proposition to the segment.

“We’re thankful for our talented team who brought the Cessna SkyCourier to life, and for customers like Lāna’i Air, who see the value in this incredible aircraft,” O’Bannion said.

Designed with serviceability at the forefront, the SkyCourier features simple systems and easy access points throughout the aircraft for easy maintenance. The team also developed innovative ways to optionally convert the aircraft from a 19 seat passenger configuration to cargo configuration using patent-pending quick release seats and removable bulkheads.

About the Cessna SkyCourier

The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators. It’s available in both freighter and passenger versions. The 19-passenger variant includes crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for natural light and views. Both configurations offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

The freighter variant features a large door and a flat floor cabin that is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of payload capability.

The aircraft is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier is operated with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 ktas. The SkyCourier has a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

