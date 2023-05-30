STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Promore Pharma ( STO:PROMO, Financial)( FRA:8T0, Financial)

January-March

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0 (0).

Net loss was MSEK -7.1 (-8.4), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.12 (-0.14).

Cash flow after financing activities amounted to MSEK -8.4 (-8.9).

Cash amounted to MSEK 9.4 (36.4).

Significant events during January - March

In February, the milestone Clean file was reached in PHSU05.

Events after the reporting period

In April the results from the company's Phase II study PHSU05 were announced. No clear differences in the efficacy on reducing the scarring were observed between ensereptide and placebo.

In May, the company received a limited capital adequacy guarantee (Sw:" kapitaltäckningsgaranti") to cover for working capital needs for the remainder of 2023.

" It is crucial for a company like Promore Pharma to be opportunistic in order to stay relevant and take advantage of arising circumstances."

Jonas Ekblom, President, and CEO of Promore Pharma

From this report and onwards, Promore Pharma will present the quarterly financial reports in English only.

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO

Phone: [+46] 736 777 540

E-mail: [email protected]

Erik Magnusson, CFO

Phone: [+46] 708 565 245

E-mail: [email protected]

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

This information is information that Promore Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-23 09:29 CEST.

