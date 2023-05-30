Kyivstar Supports Treatment of Child Burn Victims with Donation to Lviv Hospital

Kyivstar-funded medical equipment will facilitate in-country treatment of child patients

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2023– VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has donated 10 million Ukrainian hryvnia to purchase essential medical and laboratory equipment for the treatment of child burn victims at Lviv hospital. This is a new focus area in Kyivstar’s ongoing support to children’s health and well-being under “Children’s Hope” initiative.

The donated funds will be used to equip the burn unit in Lviv Hospital, located in Western Ukraine. This crucial equipment includes a burn bed, an anaesthesia station, surgical instruments, and diagnostic tools. By providing these resources, Kyivstar aims to address the dire need for adequate medical facilities within the country.

Over the past 15 months alone, approximately 12,000 children in Ukraine have suffered from burns. Due to the scarcity of medical equipment, many critical cases had to be transported abroad for treatment. With this initiative, Kyivstar's contribution will enable children to receive effective medical care locally, closer to their families.

"Kyivstar’s positive impact benefits many vulnerable segments of the society, and we are humbled to support this important initiative, helping Ukrainian children in need,” Added Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. “We are committed to using our technology and resources to help improve lives, and this is yet another example of this commitment."

Since its launch in 2018, Kyivstar's social initiative “Children's Hope” is focused on providing assistance to children suffering from heart disease and cancer. With the expansion of its mission to include burn treatment, Kyivstar’s “Children’s Hope” initiative will continue to play a pivotal role in improving the lives of young patients.

Additionally, the company has facilitated donations from subscribers through their user accounts, actively raising additional funds for laser therapy to treat children with burn scars, contributing to their longer-term well-being.

