



Kyivstar-funded medical equipment will facilitate in-country treatment of child patients

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2023– VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has donated 10 million Ukrainian hryvnia to purchase essential medical and laboratory equipment for the treatment of child burn victims at Lviv hospital. This is a new focus area in Kyivstar’s ongoing support to children’s health and well-being under “Children’s Hope” initiative.

The donated funds will be used to equip the burn unit in Lviv Hospital, located in Western Ukraine. This crucial equipment includes a burn bed, an anaesthesia station, surgical instruments, and diagnostic tools. By providing these resources, Kyivstar aims to address the dire need for adequate medical facilities within the country.

Over the past 15 months alone, approximately 12,000 children in Ukraine have suffered from burns. Due to the scarcity of medical equipment, many critical cases had to be transported abroad for treatment. With this initiative, Kyivstar's contribution will enable children to receive effective medical care locally, closer to their families.

"Kyivstar’s positive impact benefits many vulnerable segments of the society, and we are humbled to support this important initiative, helping Ukrainian children in need,” Added Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. “We are committed to using our technology and resources to help improve lives, and this is yet another example of this commitment."

Since its launch in 2018, Kyivstar's social initiative “Children's Hope” is focused on providing assistance to children suffering from heart disease and cancer. With the expansion of its mission to include burn treatment, Kyivstar’s “Children’s Hope” initiative will continue to play a pivotal role in improving the lives of young patients.

Additionally, the company has facilitated donations from subscribers through their user accounts, actively raising additional funds for laser therapy to treat children with burn scars, contributing to their longer-term well-being.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 160 million customers in 6 dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s social responsibility initiatives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the initiatives referred to above will be successful. Elements of this press release contain or may contain “inside information” as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Contact information:

VEON

Senior Communications Manager

Anna Ivanova-Galitsina

[email protected]

TUVA Partners

Managing Partner

Julian Tanner

[email protected]



