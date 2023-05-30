VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF, FRA: 5YHA) (the “Company” or “AIS”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Neale as President and CEO of the Company, in addition to his role as Director as announced on March 15th, 2023.



Martyn Element, Chairman, stated, “Speaking on behalf of AIS we are pleased that Andrew Neale has agreed to join our executive team, allowing me to re-focus my efforts as Chairman of the Board. Andrew has extensive experience at the executive level with both public and private companies, in Canada and overseas, that he will bring to bear on both our Argentinian lithium projects, and our Australian gold projects. We are delighted to be able to attract an individual of Andrew’s calibre to the AIS team.”

Andrew Neale commented, “As a Director of AIS I have had the opportunity to review the existing agreements on the Argentinian lithium projects, and fully appreciate the benefits that these agreements bring to the current concession holders, AIS, and the sub-optionors Spey, Recharge and C29. My initial efforts will be to ensure that these agreements are executed as written and work with our partners to advance these high potential lithium projects. Last week I was in Australia for a week of meetings with technical experts and members of the financial communities in Melbourne and Perth regarding the high potential AIS exploration concessions. I see great opportunities in these properties and look forward to continuing their development for the benefit of AIS and our shareholders.”

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on lithium, gold, and other natural resource opportunities. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire early-stage projects and provide technical and financial support to enhance their value. The Company is managed by a team of experienced engineers, geologists, and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital market achievements.

AIS has a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project in Argentina. AIS has further options to acquire four lithium concessions in the Pocitos Salar and one lithium concession in the Cauchari Salar in Argentina. AIS has granted the option to acquire the Pocitos 1 and 2 licences to Spey Resources by June 30, 2023 (subsequently optioned by Spey to Recharge Resources Ltd.). When exercised AIS will retain a 7.5% royalty. AIS has granted an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Pocitos 7 and 9 licences to C29 Metals Limited by June 30, 2023. AIS owns 100% of the 28 km2 Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57 km2 Bright Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 km2 Kingston Gold Project in Victoria, Australia near Stawell and Navarre.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

AIS Resources Ltd.

Martyn Element

Chairman



Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Martyn Element, Chairman

T: +1-604-220-6266

E: [email protected]

Website: www.aisresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.