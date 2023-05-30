homegenius Real Estate has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered home search portal at www.homegeniusrealestate.com that provides home buyers and sellers with an unprecedented level of property intelligence about active listings, driven by the company’s homegeniusIQtechnology. homegeniusIQ applies proprietary artificial intelligence harnessing image recognition and computer vision technology to analyze real estate images to assess and estimate room condition and property features.

By unlocking data from property photos, homegeniusIQ helps inform a property's value and substantially improves the home search process, allowing home buyers to conduct better searches and glean deeper insights. Its cutting-edge models can identify and assess room type, room condition and more than 50 objects inside and outside of a home that impact its value—breaking down the biggest barrier to meaningful automated real estate insights.

At homegeniusrealestate.com, users can also upload photos to search for properties that match their desired attributes, instantly translating a dream home “vision board” into an array of listings that are available on the market. All personalizations can be saved by consumers to allow them to apply their dream home requirements to any neighborhood or market, instantly.

“Artificial intelligence is poised to truly transform the way home buyers and agents buy and sell homes, and homegeniusIQ is at the leading edge of the revolution,” said Eric Ray, senior executive vice president, chief digital officer and co-head of homegenius. “By allowing home buyers to upload photos that illustrate what they’re looking for in a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and/or family room, homegeniusIQ enables users to match their vision of a dream home to a property in the real world.”

Highlights of homegeniusIQ’s artificial intelligence, image technology:

Automatically analyzes property photos to identify and assess a home’s condition.

Identifies objects, finishes and materials that impact the potential consumer value.

Intelligently evaluates property condition to offer more accurate value estimates and refine search results.

“homegeniusIQ powers the homegenius Real Estate search, offering a totally new way to search for a home,” said Brien McMahon, senior executive vice president, chief franchise officer and co-head of homegenius. “Our proprietary AI technology makes it possible to conduct searches based on a home’s appearance and condition — far beyond what’s possible with conventional search filters — to help homebuyers find exactly what they’re looking for.”

About homegenius

