Ferguson+plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 77,831 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 15, 2023 up to and including May 19, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue May 15, 2023 8,911 116.986686 XLON May 16, 2023 20,000 116.900774 XLON May 17, 2023 28,920 116.395398 XLON May 18, 2023 - - XLON May 19, 2023 20,000 118.650000 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,400,595.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,770,587. The figure of 204,770,587 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson+-+Investors+-+Shareholder+Center+-+Share+Buy-Back+Details+-+2023+Share+Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005095/en/