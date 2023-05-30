SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [ BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases today announced that the next Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) meeting for the CardiAMP Cell Therapy Trial for Heart Failure is scheduled to take place on July 12th. The Company expects the FDA’s response to its adaptive statistical analysis plan supplement early to mid-June and anticipates approval of the plan and completion of all tasks to implement the plan, including all data monitoring, in advance of the DSMB meeting.



About the CardiAMP Cell Therapy Program

CardiAMP Cell Therapy – designated as an FDA Breakthrough Device – uses a patient’s own (autologous) bone marrow cells delivered to the heart in a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure to potentially stimulate the body’s natural healing response. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial is the first multicenter clinical trial of a stem cell therapy to prospectively screen for stem cell therapeutic potency in order to improve patient outcomes. CardiAMP Cell Therapy incorporates three proprietary elements not previously utilized in investigational cardiac cell therapy: a pre-procedural diagnostic for patient selection, a high target dosage of cells, and a proprietary delivery system that has been shown to be safer than other intramyocardial delivery systems and exponentially more successful in cell retention. The trial is supported by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underlie four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to the Company’s investigational product candidates, efforts in ongoing regulatory discussions with the FDA with respect to the adaptive statistical analysis plan, including its implementation, and future DSMB meetings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2023, under the caption titled “Risk Factors.” BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

