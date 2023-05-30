AdvanSix to Present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) announced that Michael Preston, SVP and CFO of AdvanSix, will be presenting at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Mass. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 1:50 – 2:20 p.m. ET.

A real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.advansix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix is a diversified chemistry company that produces essential materials for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives. Our integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities plays a critical role in global supply chains and enables us to innovate and deliver essential products for our customers across building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives, electronics and other end markets. Guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect, AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.advansix.com.

