MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce that Sophie Brochu will join its Board of Directors in September 2023.

Ms. Brochu has over 30 years of experience in the energy sector. From 2020 to April 2023, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec, Canada's largest power producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers.

"We are honored to have Sophie Brochu join our Board of Directors," said Founder and Executive Chairman Serge Godin. "Her depth of expertise in the energy sector as well as her experience in leading large publicly traded and government-owned organizations will significantly benefit our clients, professionals, and shareholders. In addition, her human-centric approach is well aligned with CGI's culture and values."

"I am proud to join the CGI Board and to have the opportunity to contribute to the sustained growth of this flagship company," said Sophie Brochu. "I am delighted at the opportunity to join the Board as CGI continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world," she added.

Ms. Brochu spent most of her career at Énergir, where she served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to 2019. Under her leadership, the Québec gas distributor added renewable natural gas to its supply portfolio and became a major player in the wind and solar energy spaces in both Canada and the U.S.

Sophie Brochu holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Université Laval and sits on the board of Banque de Montréal (BMO). Very active in the community, she has been involved with Centraide of Greater Montreal for many years and co-founded ruelle de l'avenir, a non-profit organization that encourages students in the Centre-Sud and Hochelaga neighborhoods of Montréal to stay in school. She also chairs the board of Fondation Forces AVENIR and volunteers as a leader of The A Effect, an initiative whose aim is to promote the participation of women at all organizational levels.

Ms. Brochu was awarded honorary doctorates by Université de Montréal (HEC Montréal) and Bishop's University. She is a member of the Order of Canada and an officer of the Ordre national du Québec.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

