ParkerVision Files Complaints Against Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors for Patent Infringement

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that it has filed complaints in the Western District of Texas against Texas Instruments ("TI") and NXP Semiconductors ("NXP"), for the infringement of four of its U.S. patents. The complaints request jury trials to determine, among other items, the financial damages for the unauthorized use of ParkerVision's wireless patented technologies in semiconductor chips used in automotive wireless applications, wireless infrastructure, and numerous other devices incorporating WiFi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "TI and NXP are both global suppliers of wireless semiconductors that we believe broadly infringe on ParkerVision's patented wireless technologies. We believe the innovations covered by ParkerVision's patents have enabled more competitive and compelling products and we encourage TI and NXP to license ParkerVision's patented technologies to benefit from these advantages with authorization of the protected intellectual property."

Mr. Parker continued, "ParkerVision has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D and marketing in its patented RF receiver, transmitter, and RF power transmitter technologies to enable ultra-small semiconductor chips to deliver high performance RF wireless communications for mobile telephone standards such as 3G, 4G, and 5G standards, WiFi communications, Bluetooth, Satellite communications and other wireless applications."

About ParkerVision
ParkerVision, Inc. invents, develops and licenses cutting-edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com. (PRKR-I)

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and disclosures in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Cindy French
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Tony Vignieri
Communications Director
[email protected]

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756462/ParkerVision-Files-Complaints-Against-Texas-Instruments-and-NXP-Semiconductors-for-Patent-Infringement

img.ashx?id=756462

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.